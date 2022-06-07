Man shot multiple times in the head, killed in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 42-year-old man was shot multiple and killed in North Philadelphia on Tuesday morning, police said.According to police, the shooting happened at about 11 a.m. on the 2900 block of North Broad Street.Video from Chopper 6 showed a large police presence at a Speedway gas station.The man was shot multiple times in the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.No arrests have been made in connection with this shooting.