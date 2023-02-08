Step inside the Manayunk Chambers Guest House, Philadelphia's 'best B&B'

TripAdvisor has named the Manayunk Chambers Guest House the best bed and breakfast in Philadelphia for four years running.

MANAYUNK, Pa. (WPVI) -- Every morning, you'll find Mark Jerde in the kitchen of the Manayunk Chambers Guest House, whipping up everything from hand-carved double smoked bacon to grilled pineapple and all kinds of pastries.

Jerde is a professional baker and the pastries are his claim to fame.

He also worked the front desk at the Rittenhouse Hotel, and he revels in providing high-end hospitality.

His husband, Neal Orzeck, was born and raised in Manayunk. The Guest House, a former church parsonage built in 1877, was owned by his great aunt and has been in his family since 1900.

Orzeck bought the property in 1999. When he and Jerde started dating several years later, they set out to restore the home to its Victorian splendor, with Jerde doing nearly all of the work, by hand, over a period of 11 years.

The bed and breakfast has four guest rooms, each with its own personality and private bath.

The parlor is a place for guests to gather and socialize, and Mark has an eye for every little detail.

The couple has also worked to transform the entire neighborhood into an openly LGBTQIA+ friendly destination.

168 Gay Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19127

215-482-4203