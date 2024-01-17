Mantua police ask for help returning items stolen from storage units

MANTUA TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Camden County man is facing charges in connection with a series of storage unit thefts in Gloucester County, according to police.

Mantua Township officers responded to the Mantua Self Storage on Main Street for a reported theft on January 2.

At the scene, officers found the suspect identified as 33-year-old Philip Wolfe of Mt. Ephraim.

Through the investigation, police determined that nine storage units were entered and damaged, and roughly $4,000 worth of items were stolen from five of the units.

Mantua police are investigating thefts at Mantua Self Storage on Main Street and Cube Smart storage on Bridgeton Pike.

Police say Wolfe was responsible for the thefts. Police also accused Wolfe of additional thefts at Cube Smart storage located on Bridgeton Pike.

After obtaining a search warrant, police say they recovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods inside units registered to Wolfe.

Police are still trying to return the items to several residents.

If you have a storage unit in either Cube Smart or Mantua Self Storage and are a victim of theft, police say to visit the Mantua Police Headquarters with proof that you have a unit in the facility and claim these stolen items. Please email support Ptl Sweeney gmsweeney@mantuatownship.com with any questions.

Wolfe is facing several charges including burglary, criminal mischief and theft.