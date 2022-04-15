double shooting

1 man dead, another injured in double shooting at Maple Shade apartment complex

The victims shared a residence in the complex, police said. The motive for the shooting is unknown.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News at Noon - April 15, 2022

MAPLE SHADE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One man is dead and another is in critical condition after an early-morning shooting at an apartment complex in Maple Shade, New Jersey.

According to investigators, officers from the Maple Shade Police Department were called to the Fox Meadow Apartment Complex in the first block of Laurel Drive at 3:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot in the face.

He was taken to Cooper University Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and is listed in critical but stable condition, according to police.

Near the entrance to one of the units, officers found Maurice Kobassic, 27, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victims shared a residence in the complex, police said.

The motive for the shooting continues to be investigated. No arrests have been made.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information that might be useful to investigators is asked to call 609-265-7113.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
maple shadefatal shootingnew jersey newsdouble shootingapartment
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOUBLE SHOOTING
2 shot inside Trenton home
1 dead, 1 injured in Trenton gas station shooting
West Oak Lane double shooting suspects caught on surveillance video
Police: Double shooting leaves 2 men critical in Strawberry Mansion
TOP STORIES
15 Violent Hours: Series of Philly shootings kill 5, injure 17
LIVE: Officer injured in Philly shootout to be released from hospital
Woman loses over $90K in 'Tinder Swindler'-style scam
Twitter adopts 'poison pill' defense in Elon Musk's takeover bid
Liz Sheridan, known for playing Jerry's mom on 'Seinfeld,' has died
Thieves target Ulta store; get away with $11K in merchandise
Police: More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region
Show More
NJ man charged with running over woman in road rage incident
30-year mortgage loans see highest rate in more than a decade
Here's when NJ can start recreational marijuana sales
Philadelphians load up on Kielbasi, pound cake for Easter meals
Man arrested in murder of ex-girlfriend in KOP faces new charges
More TOP STORIES News