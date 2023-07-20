Police: Delaware County man charged with 12th DUI following road rage incident

Ridley Township man arrested nearly a dozens times for DUI. Gray Hall reports on Action News at 4:30 on Jan. 3, 2020.

PROSPECT PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Delaware County, Pennsylvania man was arrested and charged with his 12th DUI last weekend.

(Video in the player above is from a previous arrest involving the suspect.)

It happened around 1 a.m. on July 15 during what police say started as a road rage incident at the Marathon Gas Station on Lincoln Avenue.

According to authorities, a woman told police she won money at a gas station machine and was being followed by the suspect, later identified as 60-year-old Mark Perrotta from Folsom.

Police say Perrotta then came up to the woman while she was in her vehicle, knocked on her window, and asked if she had his wife.

The victim tried to get away and was ultimately followed to the Prospect Park Police Department where she went to get help.

Investigators say officers tried to stop Perrotta but he fled the police department.

He was later located in the area of Lincoln and 16th avenues behind the wheel of a blue Ford pick-up truck.

Police say he gave several false names before allegedly admitting that it was due to his driver's license being suspended.

According to court documents, Perrotta chased the woman in the car because he believed she was involved with a kidnapping.

Perrotta denied consuming alcohol or any drugs, but police say he was "sweating and talking irrationally." He later agreed to do a field sobriety test, which he failed, police said.

Perrotta was arrested and charged with DUI, false identification to law enforcement officer, driving with a suspended license, harassment and other related offenses.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 11.

For his 11th DUI, Perrotta was sentenced to nine to 18 months in prison in 2021.

According to investigators, Perrotta has DUI offenses dating back to the 1980s.