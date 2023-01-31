Eagles LB TJ Edwards meets fans at Chickie's & Pete's in Marlton

The Eagles NFC Championship celebration continued Monday night at Chickie's & Pete's in Marlton, New Jersey.

With Eagles starting linebacker TJ Edwards in the house, you could have called this the after-after party for the NFC Championship.

Fans celebrated with Edwards on The All-Pro Philly Show with sports agent Jerrold Colton hosted by iHeart Radio.

"We are celebrating the big win. Getting ready for the Super Bowl in two weeks," said TJ Mann of Marlton.

"I have my green martini, my Birds martini, ready to go," added Aly Mann.

After Monday night, fans say they might take a little rest and then enjoy the two-week ride to the Super Bowl.

"It's great to see everyone really happy and you know positive for everything that's going on. We need this right," said Kathy Posgerichian of Marlton.

However, some like Joshua Bosha say there will be no such celebration break.

"The after party was last night and this is just -- keep on going and going," said Bosha.

We were able to catch up with Edwards before the show. He says the next two weeks will be focused on what they've done all year.

"We're going to just kind of do what we do. We're going to stay true to our process and stay true to the things that got us here. We're going to get right back to work," said Edwards.

He also says they're counting on fans to show up big and loud in Glendale.

"We were there earlier in the year and it felt like a home game. So, I can't imagine how we'll travel for this game. It helps us so much man."