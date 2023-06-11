Beloved Philadelphia grandmother killed in crossfire while picking up her grandson

A 54-year-old grandmother was shot and killed while trying to pick up her grandson in Philadelphia.

Family and friends say that Mary Johnson was the center of her community.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 54-year-old grandmother was shot and killed while trying to pick up her grandson in Philadelphia.

Now, members of her family are asking for the public's help in finding her killer.

Family and friends say that Mary Johnson was the center of her community.

"As far as hosting parties, cookouts, or whatever it is, if you need anything, you can come to her for anything. She was just a genuine person," said her daughter Shane Johnson.

The community's love for her was on full display at a vigil held for Mary Johnson outside her home on July 31.

"I didn't even know that so many people loved her until you know the balloon release," said Mary Johnson's fiancé Irvin Harris.

READ | Vigil held for 54-year-old grandmother shot and killed in Philadelphia

On Thursday, July 28, Harris said they had just gone to bed when they got a phone call.

"We got a phone call from our grandson, he said that he got jumped. Mary jumped straight out of bed and I jumped out after her, and we went to pick him up," said Harris.

Just after 11 p.m., they arrived along the 700 block of North 46th Street in West Philadelphia. They were trying to get their grandson in the car when gunfire rang out.

"When I turned around, she was falling to the ground. I just held her. That was the last time I got to say I love her," Harris said.

Mary Johnson had been shot in the neck. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"I feel like if you know something, like speak up," said Shane Johnson. "Give us the closure that we need."