93-year-old Army veteran plays 'Taps' for fellow vets at retirement community

Whenever the Masonic Village at Burlington holds a ceremony for its veteran residents, they're quick to tap 93-year-old trumpeter Sam Puccio for a special performance.

Whenever the Masonic Village at Burlington holds a ceremony for its veteran residents, they're quick to tap 93-year-old trumpeter Sam Puccio for a special performance.

Whenever the Masonic Village at Burlington holds a ceremony for its veteran residents, they're quick to tap 93-year-old trumpeter Sam Puccio for a special performance.

Whenever the Masonic Village at Burlington holds a ceremony for its veteran residents, they're quick to tap 93-year-old trumpeter Sam Puccio for a special performance.

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Whenever the Masonic Village at Burlington, New Jersey, holds a ceremony for its veteran residents, they're quick to tap 93-year-old trumpeter Sam Puccio for a special performance.

"First time when I was 17 years old, I bought a used trumpet for $100 and I formed a band on my own," he said. "But I had to give it up when I got drafted."

Puccio served with the United States Army from 1951 to 1953 and was a member of the Army band. He took his knack for playing, "Taps," all the way from Panama to the Masonic Village at Burlington, New Jersey, 70 years later.

"I honor the ones that gave their life that weren't as lucky as me," he said. "That's why I do it."

To learn more about Puccio's story, watch the video above. To learn more about the Masonic Village, visit their website.

RELATED: South Jersey shoe store donates footwear to veterans, others in need