Trial begins for man accused of shooting 6 Philadelphia officers

Maurice Hill will be on trial for a number of charges, including more than 60 attempted murder charges to account for not only the officers he's accused of shooting, but also the ones who investigators said were put in harm's way during a shootout two years ago.
Police used tear gas to force Hill out of a rowhome following a seven-hour long standoff and shootout back on August 14, 2019.
It happened along the 3700 block of North 15th Street in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section.
Officers were at the home to serve a narcotics warrant, but then they said Hill barricaded himself inside and used an AR-15-style rifle and other handguns to shoot at police.
At one point, two officers were trapped inside the home for several hours before a SWAT team rescued them, according to police.
Investigators said more than 200 rounds were fired and that officers later found five guns including the rifle.
After the incident, the Philadelphia Police Department identified the officers injured:
- Police Officer Joshua Burkitt, 26, a 2-year veteran assigned to the 24th District sustained a gunshot wound to the left hand
- Police Officer Michael Guinter, 32, a 12-year veteran assigned to the Narcotics Strike Force, sustained gunshot wounds to both arms
- Police Officer Shaun Parker, 32, an 11-year veteran assigned to the Narcotics Strike Force, sustained a graze wound to the head
- Police Officer Nathaniel Harper, 43, a 19-year veteran assigned to the Narcotics Strike Force, sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg
- Police Officer Ryan Waltman, 42, a 12-year veteran assigned to the 39th District sustained a gunshot wound to the right hand
- Police Officer Justin Matthews, 31, a 3-year veteran assigned to the 16th District, sustained a graze wound to the left leg
During the standoff, a nearby day care center was locked down for hours and later evacuated, with police officers helping carry babies. Two city buses were set up where shaken children waited for their parents to pick them up.
The trial is scheduled to begin Monday at 9 a.m.
