Mayoral candidate Maria Quiñones Sánchez suspends campaign

Former city councilmember Maria Quiñones Sánchez announced she will be suspending her campaign for mayor.

In the statement, she called on the remaining candidates to address the needs of Philadelphia's Latino community.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Former city councilmember Maria Quiñones Sánchez announced she will be suspending her campaign for mayor.

Maria Quiñones Sánchez was running for the Democratic nomination in the Philadelphia mayoral race. This announcement comes ahead of the May 16 primaries.

"I am sorry to be suspending my campaign. I ran for mayor because I've lived every challenge this city faces, and with my policy and legislative experience, I felt I could tackle our city's challenges head-on," said Maria Quiñones Sánchez in a statement sent out on Easter Sunday.

In the statement, she called on the remaining candidates to address the needs of Philadelphia's Latino community.

"At the same time, I want to push our city forward in a more inclusive and equitable direction. Over the last few months, I've been disappointed that the other candidates have made no mention of how they would help Latino Philadelphians," she continued.

"The needs of our community are specific and unique," she said. "They deserved to be addressed. Our role in the future of the city cannot be denied, but we need a city government that is responsive and understanding."

Alongside her statement announcing her campaign's suspension, Quiñones Sánchez attached her Agenda Latina that advocates the needs for the Latino community in Philadelphia. Some of those points include representation, language access, housing equity, education and public safety.

"These changes would make a huge difference for our community," she said.

According to the statement, Quiñones Sánchez intends to stay in the public eye and continue to have community impact.