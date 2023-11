The new Harris B. McDowell III transportation center is located in Claymont, in the 4500 block of Philadelphia Pike.

New $90M transportation center opens in Claymont, Delaware

CLAYMONT, Del. (WPVI) -- Transportation and state officials in Delaware celebrated the completion of a new transportation center Monday.

The new Harris B. McDowell III Transportation Center is located in Claymont, in the 4500 block of Philadelphia Pike.

The $90 million project began in 2019.

Officials say it's a modern transportation facility that will serve Claymont and northern Delaware.

Train and bus service will begin next Monday.