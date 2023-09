SEPTA introduces tap to pay technology for all bus, trolley, subway riders

The updated payment system will go into effect on Friday, officials say.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Riding on SEPTA is about to become much more convenient for some passengers.

The transportation agency announced on Wednesday that it will begin offering contactless payment technology.

Bus, trolley, and subway riders will be able to tap to pay with a credit or debit card using a mobile device.

The updated payment system will go into effect on Friday, officials say.

Contactless payment options will begin on regional rails early next year.