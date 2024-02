'The Conshohocken Cab' offers new transportation option in Montgomery County community

There is a new way to get around Conshohocken. Officials unveiled a new transportation option called the Conshohocken Cab Wednesday.

There is a new way to get around Conshohocken. Officials unveiled a new transportation option called the Conshohocken Cab Wednesday.

There is a new way to get around Conshohocken. Officials unveiled a new transportation option called the Conshohocken Cab Wednesday.

There is a new way to get around Conshohocken. Officials unveiled a new transportation option called the Conshohocken Cab Wednesday.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- There is a new way to get around Conshohocken. Officials unveiled a new transportation option called "the Conshohocken Cab" Wednesday.

It's a continuous loop-shuttle that can seat 14 passengers and will stop at 20 locations.

Each ride is $2.

Senior citizens with a SEPTA pass and minors accompanied by an adult ride free.