Mega Millions jackpot grows to $792M after winning numbers drawing yields no winner

The Mega Millions jackpot is growing after there was no winner Tuesday night.
The jackpot currently sits at $792 million, with a cash option for $381.8 million.
The winning numbers for Tuesday's drawing were 2-16-31-57=64 and MegaBall 24.
The next drawing is Friday.
Meanwhile, the jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball drawing is up to $559 million.
Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.
Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday.
1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022 (1 ticket from California)
2. 1,765 billion, Powerball, Oct. 11, 2023 (1 ticket from California)
3. 1.602 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023, (1 ticket from Florida)
4. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
5. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)
6. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)
7. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)
8. 1.08 billion, Powerball, Jul. 19, 2023 )one ticket from California)
9. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)
10. $842 million, Powerball, Jan. 1, 2024 (one ticket from Maine)