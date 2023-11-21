Men's Health Month: It's never too late to adopt healthier habits, even for men in their 60s

Exercise is even more important in the 60s to keep muscle mass and bone density up, and cholesterol and blood pressure down.

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- When the weather cooperates, Mark Hansler isn't far from his bicycle - often riding with a group of friends.

For years, Mark was also a regular at the Y, until the pandemic sapped his motivation to exercise.

This spring, during a physical with Dr. Matt Rubin of Main Line Health Westtown, he learned the old saying: "Use it or lose it."

"Things were not as I had hoped that they would be," said Mark. "I immediately went back to the Y."

Dr. Rubin says regular exercise is even more important in the 60s, to keep muscle mass and bone density up, and cholesterol and blood pressure down. It also keeps joints healthy and can prevent falls.

Regular screenings, like a colonoscopy every ten years, are also essential. And there are key vaccinations: for shingles, after age 50 and for pneumonia at age 65.

"There's a higher dose flu vaccine for patients older than 65 that they should be obtaining, and now there's an RSV vaccine," said Dr. Rubin.

Current or former smokers need a one-time ultrasound screening for potentially life-threatening abdominal aortic aneurysms.

"Smoking puts you at higher risk, along with being over 65," said Dr. Rubin.

A cardiac calcium CT scan may be good for men with a personal or family history of heart-related disease. It looks for calcium inside heart arteries.

"And can help determine potential risk of plaque burden and narrowing of those arteries," said Dr. Rubin.

Dr. Rubin says adopting healthier habits may be more difficult, but is important.

"There are always changes that you can make that will benefit. It is never too late," he said.

Mark says his wife Liz, with whom he often walks or hikes, helps with healthy eating.

He's also more mindful to not risk injuries and he values his partnership with Dr. Rubin in being more proactive.

"Having grandchildren now and other family members that rely on me, I recognize that it's essential that I work as hard as I can," said Mark.