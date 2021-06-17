pedestrian struck

Police identify woman, officer involved in fatal Camden County crash

WOODLYNNE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police have identified the woman who was hit and killed by a Camden County police officer earlier this month.

According to police, Officer Kevin Randolph Gilbert Jr. was driving a police vehicle on Mt. Ephraim Avenue at about 11 p.m. on June 9 when he hit Zandra Baez, 66.

Baez was crossing Mt. Ephraim Avenue at Woodlyne Avenue at the time she was hit, investigators said.

Gilbert, who was on-duty and in uniform at the time, immediately stopped and called for assistance, police said.

He was not responding to any call for service at the time.

Baez was pronounced dead on the scene at about 11:09 p.m.

The attorney general's office is investigating, which is standard of any death involving a law enforcement officer.

