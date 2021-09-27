Mexibike spins wheels, makes deals for bike needs in South Philly

Owner Maria Lozano in front of her Mexibike shop.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tucked away on 9th Street in the heart of the Italian market,is a small shop doing big business.Before owner Maria Lozano immigrated to the U.S. from Puebla, Mexico, her first husband had a bike shop there - which he continued when they came to Philadelphia in 2005.After he passed away, Lozano decided to keep the shop going, and now carries on the tradition of serving primarily the Spanish-speaking community.The shop is known for speedy repairs, low prices, and a wide inventory of new and used bicycles.1139 S. 9th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147215-271-2522