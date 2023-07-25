Police release photos of man suspected of placing skimmer device on ATM in Highland Park

Police in Middletown Township released photos Tuesday of a man suspected of placing a skimmer device on an ATM.

MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Middletown Township released photos Tuesday of a man suspected of placing a skimmer device on an ATM.

It happened on July 14 at the Penn Community Bank in the Highland Park area.

Photos from the ATM show that the suspect has a distinctive tattoo on his left forearm.

Police believe the man seen in the background was acting as a lookout.

Investigators were able to recover the skimmer device before the suspect came back to retrieve it.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.