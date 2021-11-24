FYI Philly

Milanj Diamonds' Black Friday sales will put a sparkle in your eye

By Bethany Owings
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- Milanj Diamonds at the King of Prussia Mall is celebrating its 37th anniversary. President and CEO Jalil Bami aka Mr. Milanj says designing diamonds is his passion.

The high-end luxury jewelry store has everything from dazzling diamonds, natural pearl necklaces to color-popping adornments, such as sapphire, emerald and yellow diamond.

Pre-pandemic, the diamond haven used to hold an anniversary party for its clients, but this year it's again canceled due to COVID-19.

Now, instead of the party, they're extending special prices to everyone in November, topping off with a huge sale on Black Friday weekend.

Find some of the hottest jewelry trends that make some great gifts, like the Ice Chain, stackable jewelry with Diamond by the Yard and the tennis bracelet.

Milanj Diamonds | Facebook | Instagram
The Plaza at the King of Prussia Mall
160 North Gulph Road Suite 1392, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania 19406

Black Friday sales 10a.m.-8p.m. Friday & Saturday, November 26th & November 27th, 2021
