Dozens of dogs removed from South Jersey home during police raid

MAURICE RIVER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- UPDATE: More than 100 dogs seized in NJ dogfighting raid; 7 charged including alleged organizer 'Hollywood'

Dozens of law enforcement officers raided a home in South Jersey on Wednesday, which ended with several dogs being removed from the property.

It happened at a residence on Route 49 and Hesstown Road near Millville, Cumberland County.

The Humane Society's Animal Rescue and Response team joined police officers during the raid.

Agents could be seen carrying dogs out from a pole barn and taking them to dozens of crates that were lined up outside.

One agent seemed overwhelmed with emotion at the scene, and a coworker comforted them.

Loud barking and whining could be heard from the street.

Police would not comment on the raid. There is no word yet what led to such a large police presence or who the home belongs to.

Officers from a half dozen different states were present, including police from Ohio, Connecticut, and Washington D.C.

They were joined by federal agents, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the Defense Criminal Investigative Service (DCIS).

The property was mostly fenced off. Several large buildings, trailers, and an RV were also inspected by officers.

Yellow 'no trespassing' signs that warned of video surveillance were posted all over the area as well.

Two vehicles were towed away from the property. Neighbors said the owner has been in trouble with the law in the past.