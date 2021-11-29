Philadelphia family wants answers after hit-and-run injures 79-year-old grandmother

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia family is demanding justice for Miss Hattie Turner."You left her bleeding in the middle of Broad Street like she was nothing," said her daughter-in-law Tianna Turner. "She's 79 years old, she deserves more than that. She deserves better than that."The Turner family said Miss Hattie was crossing the street at Broad and Wingohocking on Friday, November 5 at 4:55 p.m. when she was struck.In a video obtained by Action News, you can see a white car hit her. She goes flying and falls to the ground."From what I know, the car stopped, shielding the people from oncoming traffic," said son Marcus Turner Sr.Turner said once the ambulance arrived, the driver took off."In my eyes, I take this as a hit-and-run because you didn't stay for the police, you didn't file a report, you didn't say anything," said Turner. "You just left it as it was."Miss Hattie's family said she was a teacher's aide, working with kindergartners through 2nd graders and loved her independence. Now, they say her life has been ruined with a fractured skull, brain bleeding and a broken collarbone. She is recovering in rehab, learning how to walk and talk again."She went food shopping by herself, she went to work by herself, she watched her grandkids by herself," said Turner. "She was not a 79-year-old who just sat back and didn't do anything. She had a full life ahead of her."Philadelphia Police Accident Investigation Division is leading the investigation.The Turner family said they want the driver to come forward and are looking for anyone with information about the accident to call their attorney at 267-780-2985 or by email at ahyder@forthepeople.com.