Funeral arrangements announced for photographer killed in Chopper 6 crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Funeral arrangements have been announced for photographer Chris Dougherty, an Action News team member who died in Tuesday night's Chopper 6 crash.

The public is welcome for visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. next Thursday at St. Luke the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Glenside.

A memorial mass will follow at 11:30 a.m.

Pilot Monroe Smith also died in the Chopper 6 crash. His funeral arrangements have not yet been released.

Both men have a long history with our station. Smith has been part of the Action News team through U.S. Helicopters for over 20 years and Dougherty has been part of the crew for 18 years.

They were heading back to Homebase around 8 p.m. Tuesday from an assignment at the Jersey Shore when Chopper 6 crashed.

Chopper 6 landed in a heavily wooded area of the Wharton State Forest in Washington Township.

NTSB investigators say the full report on what happened could take up to two years to complete.

As Action News and the community at large mourn this loss, Dougherty and Smith are being remembered as great friends, people who would stop to help, and men with full lives and a bright light inside of them.

