2nd annual Montco Jazz Festival kicks off celebrating 'Women in Jazz'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The second annual Montco Jazz Festival kicks off Wednesday night and the theme is "Women in Jazz."

This is both exciting, and personal, for Philly-based and internationally-acclaimed vocalist Joanna Pascale, who curated this event.

"I think historically, there's been a lack of representation of women in the jazz community." Pascale says. "It's been really special to bring all these people together, because the talent is so high. They're all powerhouses. To be able to have a week where we honor and highlight them is really special."

"Women in Jazz" will feature dozens of concerts, brunches, and other community-focused events to celebrate female musicians.

There are venues all across Montgomery County.

The idea is to elevate our region as a prime hub for music lovers.

"Montco is pretty vast," Pascale says. "So there's something happening almost every night this week. I'm just really excited because we were able to bring together women of all ages, and there are just some amazing musicians in the tri-state area."

Some of them were Pascale's mentors, and some are her students who now have successful careers, so she says this is truly a full-circle moment in music.

The Montco Jazz Festival runs September 20th through the 24th.

For more information, CLICK HERE.