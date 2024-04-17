South Jazz Kitchen prepares meals and music for Broad Street Ministry

PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPVI) -- A restaurant and jazz club in the city's Spring Garden section brought its menu and its music to men and women in need on Tuesday.

"South Restaurant and Jazz Club" took over the Broad Street Ministry's kitchen, to create a special meal for about 400 guests at the Ministry.

It was part of an ongoing program at the ministry, which invites chefs from local restaurants to prepare an elevated dining experience for individuals who are unable to afford it.

South Restaurant also provided food to the servers and the musicians to give guests the entire experience of dining at the venue.