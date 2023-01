Officials say the fire seemed to originate from a two-story garage and then spread to the house.

MONTGOMERY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fire destroyed a single-family house in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

Flames broke out around 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of Greenbriar Road in Montgomery Township.

Firefighters were forced to evacuate as they battled the blaze.

Officials determined the people who lived in the home were out of town.

No injuries have been reported.