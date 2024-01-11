Officials warn of 2 possible measles exposure sites in Montgomery County, Pa.

Residents may have been exposed to a patient from Philadelphia, where city health officials have confirmed eight cases so far.

ABINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Health officials in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania are working to identify and contact residents who may have been exposed to a measles patient.

That patient is from Philadelphia, where city health officials have confirmed eight cases so far.

The infected patient visited two locations earlier this month:

Holy Redeemer Pediatric Urgent Care-Meadowbrook

1648 Huntingdon Pike, Meadowbrook, PA 19046

January 3, between 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson Abington Hospital Emergency Department

1200 Old York Road, Abington, PA 19001

January 3, between 7 p.m. and 9:40 p.m.

"It's important to remember that not everyone who was at these sites on the dates and times above was exposed. The Health Department or the facility will contact you if you were exposed," the Montgomery County Office of Public Health said in a statement on Thursday.

Health officials released the following information about measles immunity:

People are immune to measles if they:

- Were born before 1957.

- Have already had measles.

- Have received two doses of measles-containing vaccine (usually given as measles, mumps, and rubella - or MMR - vaccine) and aren't immune-compromised.

If you are immune to measles, you don't have to do anything - even if you were in those buildings on the dates listed.

If you're not immune to measles:

- You should take precautions if you may have been exposed and aren't immune to measles. This includes infants under the age of 12-15 months, who typically haven't been vaccinated yet. If you or your child aren't immune, you should:

- Contact your healthcare provider or pediatrician right away, especially if you don't feel well. Tell your doctor about your possible measles exposure.

- Alert your healthcare provider before visiting. Tell them that you've been exposed to measles and ask them to call the health department.

- Stay home. You could give measles to vulnerable people, so you must quarantine.