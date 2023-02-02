Thieves wanted for breaking into homes, stealing cars in Moorestown, NJ

"An hour later they came back here and then actually entered the house of my neighbors," said Joe Holmes.

Police say the thieves came back after burglarizing another home and stealing a car in another part of town.

MOORESTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Moorestown, New Jersey are looking for the thieves accused of breaking into a home and stealing cars.

"It's pretty disturbing," said Joe Holmes, from Moorestown.

Moorestown police said three people tried to break into someone's locked home and car around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of Hamilton Court.

The suspects left but then came back after burglarizing another home and stealing a car in another part of town, according to police.

"An hour later they came back here and then actually entered the house of my neighbors," said Holmes.

This time police say they broke into the back of the home through a first-floor window. They went to the kitchen where they found the keys to a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and drove away in it.

"The gumption to actually loiter around here for -- like it must have been at least an hour too -- and then go in someone's home," said Holmes.

Holmes says while he's glad no one was hurt, he says he's making sure his home is secured.

"We're always vigilant. I'm from New York City so I'm used to locking up everything, not taking any chances. Not taking it for granted that people are not out to take something," he said. "Hopefully they're caught and made an example of."

These crimes are under investigation and there have been no arrests made at this point.

Anyone with information is asked to call Moorestown police.