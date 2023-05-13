Last-minute plans and gift ideas for Mother's Day in Philadelphia

Mother's Day weekend in Philadelphia is shaping up to be a beautiful one.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Mother's Day weekend is shaping up to be a beautiful one.

"The weather is fantastic, couldn't ask for a better weekend," said Jennifer Wilson of Pasadena, Maryland.

According to AccuWeather, it's expected to be 75 degrees and sunny on Sunday -- a picture-perfect forecast for an outing with mom.

We found three generations of women getting a head start on Mother's Day celebrations with lunch along the Delaware River.

"That's kind of what we all wanted for Mother's Day, just to be with our family," said Sarah Knight of Pasadena, Maryland.

Liberty Point is a great choice for last-minute plans. Reservations are still available and walk-ins are always welcome at the outdoor restaurant and bar where there are three levels of seating with panoramic views of the water.

"We do have live entertainment, beautiful plants, great scenery, food drink, and we also have our sister restaurant Morgan's Pier which is open as well," said Liberty Point floor manager Ashley Huttick.

You can walk off the calories with mom at Spruce Street Harbor Park, where they're kicking off opening weekend with music, food and fun for the entire family. Take the scenic route with the swan boats or just relax in the hammocks.

If you still need a last-minute gift for mom, you can't go wrong with plants or flowers.

"We do have some gift baskets online for Mother's Day that you can pre-order or pick up the day of over the weekend," said Tara Alexander, owner of Urban Jungle.

Urban Jungle in South Philadelphia has some of the most eclectic selections in the city, including dried floral arrangements.

"The good thing about the dried flowers is they will last a good three to five years," said Alexander.

Spending for mom is reaching record levels this year.

According to the National Retail Federation, consumers will spend $35.7 billion, a more than 12 percent increase from last year's $31.7 billion spent.

However you spend Mother's Day, quality time is priceless.

"There's nothing else that I want or need besides them. They make my life," said Sally Purkey of Laceyville, PA.