Small business owner shares motherly love with South Jersey community

MULLICA HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- "Being a mom is a big responsibility and the most rewarding thing that I've ever done in my life," said Hazel Dilsaver.

She juggles several small businesses, children, and grandchildren. But today, Dilsaver still found time to celebrate other moms.

Dilsaver, who is an event coordinator and also operates her husband's paving business, runs her own small businesses in Mullica Hill. "Farm House Design" specializes in home furnishings, candles, gift baskets and more. Located on the same property is Dilsaver's daughter-in-law's business, Mademoiselle Macaron.

On holidays like Mother's Day, Dilsaver opens the doors to Farm House Design to create a tranquil atmosphere for families to gather. Today, she hosted a morning 'tea time,' serving pink lemonade, cupcakes, and free roses to mothers and their families.

Anne Lada from Mullica Hill visited with her husband and four children.

"To be here on Mother's Day on a Sunday morning all dressed up, it really is a dream come true," said Lada. "There were several doctors that said they didn't know if I was going to be able to have a child, so this morning, my husband and I were both saying how blessed we feel."

Next on Dilsaver's list of celebrations is the sixth annual Garden Tour and Taste of Tea Benefit, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to One Love Animal Rescue. The event takes place on June 24 from 2pm to 6pm.

To learn more about Farm House Design, visit their Facebook page.

