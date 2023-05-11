Nonprofit groups pamper Philadelphia moms with spa treatment ahead of Mother's Day

The women were also treated to refreshments and gift bags at the end of the event.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Mother's Day came early for some mothers who are going through a tough time in the University City section of Philadelphia.

Moms who are staying at the Ronald McDonald House were pampered on Wednesday with haircuts, manicures, and blowouts.

The Ronald McDonald House provides a place to stay for parents whose children are hospitalized in the city.

The nonprofit Restore Salon Services hosted the event, along with help from the Philly Nail Company.

"It's an amazing thing to be able to do. You know, just going in and being able to give moms the opportunity to just relax and take a second to just do something for themselves, in a time when they're sitting there doing so much for their children. You know we want to be able to do that for them," said Dominique Bell, the vice president of Restore Salon Services.

The women were also treated to refreshments and gift bags at the end of the event.