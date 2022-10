Motorcyclist killed after getting hit by car after ditching bike in Lehigh County

Police say the motorcyclist lost control while making a turn, ditched the bike and was then struck by an oncoming vehicle.

SALISBURY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A motorcyclist was killed in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County, but not while riding the bike.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. Thursday on the 1500 block of Seidersville Road.

Police say the motorcyclist lost control while making a turn and then ditched the bike.

He was then struck by an oncoming car which dragged him.

The biker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate.