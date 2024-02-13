WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Effective way to do mountain climbers -- Today's Tip

Fit this workout into your day!

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, February 13, 2024 2:46PM
Fitness tip: Effective way to do mountain climbers
Shoshana shows us how to effectively execute mountain climbers to make it both a physical and mindful challenge.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shoshana shows us how to effectively execute mountain climbers to make it both a physical and mindful challenge.

WATCH PREVIOUS FITNESS TIPS:

Strengthen your body -- Today's Tip

Tighten the back of your arms -- Today's Tip

Ab exercise to target obliques and upper abs -- Today's Tip

Exercise to strengthen your back and core -- Today's Tip

Quick workout for a full body exercise -- Today's Tip

Work your legs -- Today's Tip

Exercise to get rid of lower belly softness -- Today's Tip

Work your glutes, hamstring and open your hips with this exercise -- Today's Tip

Elevate your plank work-- Today's Tip

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW