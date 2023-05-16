Residents in New Jersey warned about car thefts; police say vehicles are turning up in other cities

Police are warning residents in Mullica Hill, New Jersey to lock their cars and homes amid an uptick in thefts.

Police say most of the vehicles that have been hit have been unlocked and some have even had keys stolen out of garages.

MULLICA HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are warning residents in Mullica Hill, New Jersey to lock their cars and homes amid an uptick in thefts.

In home surveillance video, you can hear the sirens and tires screeching along Woodduck Drive.

The cars went by around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Harrison Township Police say they were attempting to stop the vehicle that was involved in car break-ins at a nearby apartment complex.

"I could hear them in the distance and I was like, 'wow, they're getting closer,'" said Theresa MacKenzie of Mullica Hill.

Police say the suspects in the vehicle got away, as New Jersey law didn't permit police to pursue them.

But police say two additional suspects, a pair of 17-year-olds from Wilmington, were arrested as they were walking in the area.

MacKenzie says it's another reminder of a recent trend: suspects breaking into cars or stealing them altogether.

"They seem to be taking Mercedes, Land Rovers - the higher end. They took somebody's truck right out of their driveway. And it seems to be between 2 and 4 a.m.," she said.

"We've had several cars stolen. Numerous more entered with items stolen out of them," said Chief Ronald Cundey.

Harrison Township Police released surveillance images of a suspect and vehicle outside of a home in the Woodland Creek development on April 25.

"We believe they were attempting to steal cars that were in the driveway there. That's an active, ongoing investigation," said Cundey.

Stolen cars that have been recovered were found in Newark, N.J. and Wilmington, Del., leading police to believe suspects are traveling to the area from out of town.

Police say they are increasing patrols, but also urge residents to call them right away if they see anything.

Residents we spoke to are taking precautions.

"I did get my alarm system fixed," said Kristen McCourt. "And I have two guard dogs. So they'll probably scare them away before the alarm goes off."