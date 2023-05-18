Multi-car crash causes injuries on I-95 North in Delaware County

Pennsylvania State Police are at the scene and investigating how the crash occurred.

UPLAND, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A four-car crash blocked some of the northbound lanes of I-95 in Delaware County on Wednesday night.

Officials say the crash took place in Upland between Kerlin Street and Edgemont Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

The road was partially reopened before 11 p.m.

Injuries were reported but further details were not immediately available.

Traffic has been backed up on the highway as a result of the collision.