Multi-car crash causes injuries on I-95 North in Delaware County

Pennsylvania State Police are at the scene and investigating how the crash occurred.

Thursday, May 18, 2023 2:50AM
UPLAND, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A four-car crash blocked some of the northbound lanes of I-95 in Delaware County on Wednesday night.

Officials say the crash took place in Upland between Kerlin Street and Edgemont Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

The road was partially reopened before 11 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police are at the scene and investigating how the crash occurred.

Injuries were reported but further details were not immediately available.

Traffic has been backed up on the highway as a result of the collision.

