Mummers Museum showcases history of a uniquely Philly celebration

You can get a look at Mummers history for yourself at the Mummers Museum.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 123rd Philadelphia Mummers Parade will strut down Broad Street on New Year's Day 2023.

The parade kicks off at 9 a.m. at City Hall and heads south.

The Mummers are steeped in history, and much of it has become very uniquely Philly.

You can get a look at that history for yourself at the Mummers Museum.

That's where centuries of South Philly history is told in costumes, and customs

Mummery started in Philadelphia when the Swedes and Finns settled in what we call the neck of South Philadelphia.

They brought their traditions of celebrating Christmas and New Year's, and that was in the 1600s!

On New Year's Day, revelers would go knocking on doors performing skits, songs and dances. They were rewarded with food and drink - and they were dressed in costumes.

The tradition remains strong more than four centuries later.

Action News anchor Alicia Vitarelli has more from the Mummers Museum in the video above.

Don't forget: after the parade, 6abc will live stream the 2023 Mummers Parade Fancy Brigade Festival and Finale for the first time. You can watch that at 5 p.m. on New Year's Day.