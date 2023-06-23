Mummers Fancy Bridage returning to 6abc for New Year's Day

The Mummers gathered at the Philadelphia Navy Yard to make the big announcement.

Eleven clubs will once again put on four-and-a-half-minute performances, vying for first place.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Mummers Fancy Brigade Association announced Thursday that this New Year's Day, the annual competition will once again stream LIVE on 6abc.

This coming New Year's Day marks the 26th year the Fancy Brigade finale will fill the Pennsylvania Convention Center with Broadway-style performances.

"It's literally like making magic happen," says Anthony Stagliano, Jr., the business agent for the Fancy Brigade Association.

"I'm not entirely sure that people realize exactly what gets put into it. We are amateurs, not professionals. It's just truly amazing. I'm talking about the special effects, the choreography, the pageantry, the colorfulness of the costumes, all of that is done in-house by us."

John Morris, the vice president of programming here at 6abc, was on hand for the big announcement.

"As a lifelong Philadelphian, I'm just pleased to have this partnership and this connection with the Fancy Brigades," said Morris.

Felicia Punzo is a trustee for the Fancy Brigade Association and a member of Satin Slipper.

"I do fundraising. I help with the sets, the costumes, pretty much anything that the club needs me from me, is what I do," Punzo says. "I'm a parading member as well. I dance in it, which is my favorite part."

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia announced it is this year's title sponsor for the extravaganza.

Once again, our Alicia Vitarelli will be on hand to host the Fancy Brigade Finale.

Watch us LIVE, wherever you stream 6abc.