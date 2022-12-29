Mummers make last-minute preparations for New Year's Day strut in Philadelphia

The Mummers are getting ready for their big parade on New Year's Day.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a familiar sound of the season in Philadelphia on Thursday as the Quaker City String Band kicked off New Year's Weekend.

From Two Street to Times Square, preparations are underway to ring in 2023 in style.

Clubs have been practicing their performances for the 123rd Mummers Parade on New Year's Day.

Thursday has been a very busy day filled with a range of emotions for those making it all happen.

"It's kind of aggravation to be honest with you, because you've been working on something for 11 months and now you have four days and you're in a panic! There's a lot of screaming, there's a lot of joking around," said Frank Devito, president of the Downtowners Fancy Brigade.

Thursday has been labor intensive for the Mummers clubs as they have been working all day long to put the finishing touches on these massive sets for New Year's Day.

"Today's the day when like all the heavy decorating goes in, and the special effects are kind of tried out," said Anthony Stagliano Jr., Captain of the Downtowners Fancy Brigade.

That includes LED screens that are being tested out.

"You have these moveable floats but then these huge animatronics that are coming off everywhere, and you see it on TV, you see it in the judge's tent, you're like, 'I wasn't expecting that, wow,'" said Stagliano Jr.

In addition to the clubs, the string bands are a big part of the Mummers Parade. The Quaker City String Band gave us a preview at Live! Casino performing on the floor and greeting fans.

Mummers say they can't wait for Sunday's parade.

"It's so exciting, it's so much fun to perform and entertain people, that's what we are - performers - and it's so much fun on New Year's Day," said, Shawn Blubaugh captain of the Greater Kensington String Band.

After the parade, 6abc will live stream the 2023 Mummers Parade Fancy Brigade Festival and Finale for the first time. You can watch that at 5 p.m. on New Year's Day.