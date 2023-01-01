Final rehearsals before 2023 Mummers Parade on New Year's Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Streets in Philadelphia were quiet on Saturday night, but come Sunday morning mummers will be strutting their stuff right down South Broad Street.

"We're taking you to a whole new world! We are doing Aladdin! It's incredible, a lot of technology you'll see," said Felicia Punzo part of the Satin Slipper.

The stage is almost set for the 123rd Philadelphia Mummers Parade.

After many practices, and final touches, the Mummers Parade will begin at 9 a.m.

"We've been working on this for about nine months. Our goal is to tell a story," said John Best, Television Producer.

For many, it's all about family, especially Felicia Punzo.

"I met my husband through the parade and now we have a baby together. He's gonna be a fourth-generation mummer. This is what it's all about," Punzo explained.

Choreographer of the South Philly Vikings, Andrea Kenney, has been coaching for more than a decade. She has a lot of memories to look back on.

"It's a lot of work. We're not dealing with all professional dancers, some people have never danced a day in their life. To me, looking around at my family, seeing they have the same love I do is the best," said Kenney.

It's these final days that have clubs down to the wire, and it's worth it.

"Learning your drill and doing a drill in your costume, you gotta make sure you're doing it all right, and it's in front of a bunch of people... you can't mess up," explained Logan Mcginnis of Bill McIntyre's Shooting Stars.

A big part of it all is tradition and togetherness. There may be 11 clubs but they are one big family.

"The after-party, it's like one big family walking down Second Street," said McGinnis.

The parade starts at City Hall and heads south on Broad Street to Washington Ave. After Sunday, they have about a week off until they start planning for next year!