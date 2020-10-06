community

Postponed National Night Out taking place in neighborhoods across Philly area

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Neighborhoods across the tri-state are preparing for the annual National Night Out.

The event was started to improve the relationship between police and communities.

It is usually held in August but was moved this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lower Merion Police Department will host a food drive at the parking lot of the department's headquarters from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in place of the traditional National Night Out Festival.

"Since we are unable to bring you the usual exciting events that come with National Night Out we are doing this 'DRIVE THRU' event," Lower Merion police said.

