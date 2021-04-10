Nearly a dozen shot in less than 24 hours in Philadelphia

A 34-year-old man has died after being shot three times in the back of the head and once in the chest Saturday just before 7:30 p.m. in the city's West Oak Lane section.
Some city residents are worried about the sheer number of shootings so far this year.
"Sometimes I am scared to go outside to play with friends. It's not safe no more," said Rocio Rozieo of Germantown.
Kareem Singletary of Hunting Park said, "It's bad. Like people are used to it happening every day."
Police reported a double shooting Friday night in the city's Olney section just after 10 p.m., near Front and Champlost streets.
Officials say a 20-year-old man was shot and killed, and a 22-year-old man was sent to the hospital and remains in critical condition.
Around midnight on the 2000 block of W. Dauphin Street in North Philadelphia, a 24-year-old man died after getting shot multiple times in the head and upper torso.
Two hours later, a 32-year-old man was shot multiple times on the 2200 block of West Toronto Street in North Philadelphia.
The victim, whose identity remains unknown, is in the hospital listed in critical condition.
A 19-year-old man was walking to the corner store Saturday at 4 a.m. on the 1400 block of South 4th Street when he was shot in the abdomen.
Then around 6:45 a.m. on the 2100 block of Ridge Avenue, three men from ages 21 to 33 were shot and are in an area hospital listed in stable condition.
Later Saturday afternoon, just after 1:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of Island Avenue, a 26-year-old was shot once in the left leg and taken to the hospital in stable condition.
"Our local state federal organizations need to work together," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.
Around 10 p.m., a 10-year-old boy was rushed to an area hospital after gunfire erupted around 10 p.m. Saturday on the 1300 block of York Street.
Authorities initially said the boy was shot in the arm and suffered a graze wound to the stomach but further examination revealed that the boy had a small laceration on his right arm and a small laceration to his stomach, and was not shot.
"After further investigation into the injuries by attending physicians, the complainant's injuries were not the result of being shot," said police.
So far, no arrests have been made.
Earlier this week, the Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams and Commissioner Outlaw vowed to crack down on violence by launching a new federal initiative, like adding more FBI agents to the Safe Streets Task Force.
But local anti-violence advocates say the city needs some early initiative prevention resources.
"My goal is to create a safe space for these children and try to give them alternatives to the streets and all the violence," said Rickey Duncan, executive director of New Options More Opportunities. "Because the streets are constantly recruiting, and the resources are getting limited."