New 76ers arena proposal to be discussed at public meeting in Chinatown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fiery meeting is expected in Chinatown Wednesday night as more than 20 organizations host a public gathering on the proposed Sixers arena, 76 Place. The public event is being held at Ocean Harbor restaurant and will also be live-streamed.

Allen Lin is a big fan of both the Philadelphia Suns and the Sixers.

"I love the 76ers," he said.

The Suns', which Lin coaches, is Chinatown's basketball team. Now, the Sixers are proposing to build their new arena in the Sun's backyard.

"We think that it is a really great opportunity, not just for the organization, not just for the team, but also for the city," said David Gould of 76 DevCorp.

But it will be no slam dunk.

While the proposed site sits on one of the busiest transit hubs and the developers promise to revitalize the area while keeping the preservation of Chinatown top of mind, convincing the community won't be easy.

"It's definitely going to impact Chinatown in a bad way," Lin said.

Many in Chinatown agree.

Howland Cui is a member of AAU, Asian Americans United, whose youth and founding members are working to preserve Chinatown and fighting against 76 Place.

When Cui was asked what Chinatown means to him he said, "It means a place where I can connect with friends and my culture."

"I come to Chinatown at least twice, maybe three times a week. I usually eat dinner here with my family or we go grocery shopping," said Celine To.

To and other AAU youth surveyed 700 people in Chinatown about Chinatown.

"And we found out that not a lot of people knew the borders of Chinatown," said To.

Or that the borders have been shrinking.

"They built the commuter tunnel, which kind of like cut Chinatown," To said.

"What people don't understand is that fighting for justice in this particular community is a tradition," said Debbie Wei.

Wei is a founding member of AAU and now passing on the tradition to the other youth, who say they're concerned an arena would cause issues from parking to pricing out the current community.

"Placing the 76ers stadium there would ruin a lot of the Chinese and local businesses here in Chinatown," said Cui.

"I know that it will not only bring it even more congestion, but it will, it won't be as safe as it was before," To said.

"I myself live in Chinatown and I have been in many other Chinatowns, especially in DC... and I've seen how the stadium has affected their Chinatown," said Suzi Lin, also of AAU.

Suzi is talking about what is now called Capitol One Arena. After it was built right in Washington DC's Chinatown, the community went from 3,000 residents to 300.

Action News caught up with Wei and others as they headed to Washington in September. Wei recalled Chinatown's long fight against the development, including a successful one against a new Phillies stadium in 2000.

"Then in 2008, when they announced the casino, we crossed out stadium, we put in Casino, and we had new T-shirts," she said. "Wearing this T-shirt, it gives me some degree of strength, some degree of hope."

This week, Action News took Chinatown's latest concerns directly to 76 DevCorp's David Gould who promised to develop in a responsible and equitable way.

"We're putting forth a proposal that avoids all of the pitfalls of past development proposals, and really crafted in a way in partnership with stakeholders in the community that has the potential to be a net positive," he said.

"A lot of people are drawing parallels between Washington DC and Philadelphia," Action News' Nydia Han said to Gould.

"We want to learn from the mistakes that were made from a project like that. And make sure that this is the inverse of it, that this is actually something that uplifts and helps sustain the community as opposed to threatens it and shrinks it," he said.

"How is 76 Place different?" Han asked.

"Well, one is that we are not developing in the community. We're developing on Market Street so it's not a project that's in Chinatown," Gould said.

Gould also tells me 76 DevCorp is aware of and working to address other concerns.

"We are taking a very intentional approach to really learn from the community to figure out how do we put together a proposal that that could benefit the neighborhood," he said. "That could be building new affordable housing that could be different grant and loan programs for businesses. We will have a traffic and parking study and plan so we can show how we mitigate the potential negative impacts there."

But Chinatown leaders accuse the organization of a lack of transparency thus far.

"There has been very, very little information," said John Chin of the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation.

"Were you aware of 76 Place before the public announcement in July," Han asked Chin.

"They came to us," he said. "That was about two days before they made the public announcement."

"People in Chinatown felt blindsided by the announcement and first impressions matter," Han posed to Gould.

"We certainly didn't intend any disrespect," he said. "We met with a number of community groups, just before the announcement, which is really, as soon as we were, we were able to."

"We know that that's a really important cultural hub, not just for the people who live there, and work there, but also for the broader Chinese and Chinese American diaspora, you know, throughout the region," said Gould.

But Chinatown leaders allege just last week, 76 DevCorp tried to sneak a clause into a City Council bill to pave a path forward.

"It's kind of a miracle that we even caught it," said Wei. "They have not earned our trust at all."

The Sixers say the language was included "inadvertently".

"It was a mistake," Gould said.

On Wednesday night, in a first-of-its-kind public meeting about the project 76 DevCorp promised to explain and listen.

"Absolutely, we will be listening. And that's really been our goal," said Gould.

It's sure to get an earful.

"I feel like if we lost Chinatown here in Philly, then a big part of me would just be gone," said Cui.

"I think it's up to us to save all of Chinatown and perhaps in the future as well," said Suzi.

Wei says it's about the future of not just Chinatown but the entire city.

"We're not used to having placed-based identification anymore, but that's the lifeblood of what makes cities matter what makes communities matter," she said.

"Honestly, for me, I'm not ready to say goodbye," said Lin.

A Chinatown steering committee has now been formed to serve as a liaison between the community and 76 DevCorp and to explore a community benefits agreement. The committee will hold several public town halls. AAU is not part of the steering committee.

Action News did ask Gould if another location is an option at this point and the answer was that the current site is the only option it is considering right now.