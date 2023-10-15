Man arrested following vehicle crash in New Castle County

State police say the collision happened just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

CHRISTIANA, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two cars landed in front of a home in New Castle County after colliding and taking out a traffic light.

The Action Cam was at the crash scene on Churchmans Road near Country Club Drive in Christiana.

The driver of a Chevy sedan was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The other driver was taken into custody, and is suspected of driving under the influence.

Troopers also found a weapon inside that man's SUV.