Man arrested following vehicle crash in New Castle County

CHRISTIANA, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two cars landed in front of a home in New Castle County after colliding and taking out a traffic light.
The Action Cam was at the crash scene on Churchmans Road near Country Club Drive in Christiana.
State police say the collision happened just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
The driver of a Chevy sedan was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
The other driver was taken into custody, and is suspected of driving under the influence.
Troopers also found a weapon inside that man's SUV.