Death of 65-year-old man in New Castle Co., Delaware is a homicide: police

CHRISTIANA, Delaware (WPVI) -- New Castle County police said Wednesday the death of a 65-year-old man is a homicide.

Officers responded to a welfare check in the unit block of Verdi Circle in Christiana just before midnight on Tuesday.

They found the man's body inside.

A person of interest is in custody.

Police did not release details but said there is no further threat to the public.