Gov. Murphy to sign executive order to reopen New Jersey state parks, golf courses on Saturday

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday he will reopen state and county parks as well as golf courses on Saturday.



Murphy, a Democrat, did not provide a rationale for reopening parks, which he ordered closed because of the coronavirus outbreak on April 7. Golf parks were considered nonessential businesses, which have been closed since March.

Murphy announced the change in a tweet, saying that social distancing must still be observed even after the facilities reopen. The governor has been under increasing pressure from officials, including Republicans, to reopen these recreational businesses.

New Jersey has more than 116,264 positive cases of COVID-19, with 6,770 deaths.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.
