TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Wawa stores in New Jersey will be giving away thousands of free reusable bags on the day the state's single-use plastic and paper bag ban takes effect this week.
Wawa will launch its 'Skip the Bag for Good' initiative in all 272 New Jersey stores on May 4, the company said in a press release Monday.
"We thank our customers for joining Wawa and the State of New Jersey in our journey to 'skip the bag for good' as we work together to keep our community safe, scenic and sustainable," said Dave Simonetti, Sr. Director of Store Operations for New Jersey.
Starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, every Wawa store in the Garden State will be giving away 1,000 free reusable bags with a purchase while supplies last.
Wawa's New Jersey stores will distribute a total of almost 272,000 free reusable bags to customers throughout the state, the company said.
After the giveaway is over, Wawa will sell reusable bags for 35-cents as an option to use at its stores and elsewhere.
Wawa says it encourages its customers to bring their own reusable bags or skip using a bag altogether.
"Shopping with a reusable bag is a change of habit for many people that can reduce our long-term impact on the environment, and we are excited to do our part to support our community," said Simonetti.
More information on the ban can be found here: https://www.nj.gov/dep/get-past-plastic/
Wawa giving away reusable bags at NJ stores on day single-use bag ban begins
Wawa's 272 New Jersey stores will distribute a total of almost 272,000 free reusable bags to customers throughout the state.
PLASTIC BAGS
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News