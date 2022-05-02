plastic bags

Wawa giving away reusable bags at NJ stores on day single-use bag ban begins

Wawa's 272 New Jersey stores will distribute a total of almost 272,000 free reusable bags to customers throughout the state.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

NJ businesses preparing for bag ban. Are you ready?

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Wawa stores in New Jersey will be giving away thousands of free reusable bags on the day the state's single-use plastic and paper bag ban takes effect this week.

Wawa will launch its 'Skip the Bag for Good' initiative in all 272 New Jersey stores on May 4, the company said in a press release Monday.

"We thank our customers for joining Wawa and the State of New Jersey in our journey to 'skip the bag for good' as we work together to keep our community safe, scenic and sustainable," said Dave Simonetti, Sr. Director of Store Operations for New Jersey.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, every Wawa store in the Garden State will be giving away 1,000 free reusable bags with a purchase while supplies last.

Wawa's New Jersey stores will distribute a total of almost 272,000 free reusable bags to customers throughout the state, the company said.

After the giveaway is over, Wawa will sell reusable bags for 35-cents as an option to use at its stores and elsewhere.

Wawa says it encourages its customers to bring their own reusable bags or skip using a bag altogether.

"Shopping with a reusable bag is a change of habit for many people that can reduce our long-term impact on the environment, and we are excited to do our part to support our community," said Simonetti.

More information on the ban can be found here: https://www.nj.gov/dep/get-past-plastic/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnew jerseyplastic bagsbanwawa
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PLASTIC BAGS
NJ preparing for bag ban: What you should know before it takes effect
Plastic bag ban now enforced in Philly | What you should know
Plastic straws only allowed by request in NJ
Philly's plastic bag ban takes effect today: What you should know
TOP STORIES
Former Philly officer charged with murder in shooting of 12-year-old
Woman in custody, 2 juveniles in critical condition in Bucks Co.
Alabama authorities searching for an inmate and corrections officer
Officers witness deadly drive-by shooting, open fire: Police
Amtrak, NJ Transit suspend service between Philly, NYC
At least 10 states report severe hepatitis in children
Philly man woken up by police who tell him: 'Your house fell'
Show More
McDonald's from 1950s found during home renovations
DoorDasher saves woman's life while delivering pizza
22-year-old kills grandfather then 2nd man days later in home: Police
Tornado rips through Kansas; 3 meteorology students killed in crash
Human skull found in Berks County pond, police say
More TOP STORIES News