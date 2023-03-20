New Jersey State Police trooper involved in multi-vehicle crash in Gloucester Township: Officials

A New Jersey state trooper was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday night.

GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A multi-vehicle crash on Route 42 in Gloucester Township involved a New Jersey state trooper, officials say.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of the highway.

Authorities say three people including a state trooper were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

No serious injuries have been reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Officials have not stated whether or not the trooper was on duty at the time.

Route 42 south remains closed near the area of the crash.