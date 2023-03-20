WATCH LIVE

New Jersey State Police trooper involved in multi-vehicle crash in Gloucester Township: Officials

Authorities say three people including a state trooper were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Monday, March 20, 2023 2:50AM
New Jersey State Police trooper involved in multi-vehicle crash: Officials
A New Jersey state trooper was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday night.

GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A multi-vehicle crash on Route 42 in Gloucester Township involved a New Jersey state trooper, officials say.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of the highway.

No serious injuries have been reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Officials have not stated whether or not the trooper was on duty at the time.

Route 42 south remains closed near the area of the crash.

