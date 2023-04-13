3 people, including New Jersey State Police troopers, injured in crash

Two New Jersey State Police troopers and a third person were injured in Thursday morning crash in Hamilton Township, Atlantic County.

According to investigators, the crash happened at about 11 a.m. on the Black Horse Pike near Cherry Lane when a marked police vehicle and a Ford Escape collided.

The person in the Ford Escape was trapped for a period of time and ended up being taken by medical helicopter to an area hospital.

The two troopers were also taken to an area hospital, but their injuries were said to be less serious.

There was no word on what led up to the crash.