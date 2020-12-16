nor'easter

NJ governor declares State of Emergency ahead of winter storm

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Due to the upcoming winter storm, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has declared a State of Emergency beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

State offices will be closed beginning at 1 p.m., except for weather essential employees.

"We urge all New Jerseyans to stay off the roads, stay at home, and stay safe," Murphy tweeted.

In addition, beginning at 1 p.m., commercial vehicles will be prohibited from the interstate highways that cross the state. The restriction includes all tractor-trailers, passenger vehicles pulling trailers, recreational vehicles and motorcycles.

NJ Transit adjusted its schedules in anticipation of a storm that is predicted to deliver snow and a wintry mix to the state.

Trains will operate on a Level 2 severe weather schedule. Passengers should expect "delays, detours and potential cancellations if storm conditions intensify," NJ Transit said.

Buses, light rail and Access Link will operate on a regular weekday schedule for as long as weather and road conditions allow.

Service may need to be suspended and customers will receive a minimum of four hours notice to allow them time to adjust their travel plans, the agency said.

Trains and buses are cross-honoring tickets on Wednesday and Thursday.

NJ Transit passengers were advised to monitor the agency's website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
