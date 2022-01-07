Winter storm brings more snow to New Jersey; state of emergency in effect

The period of steadiest snow will be between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. The snow is expected to end between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.
Parts of the region could see between 4" to 6" of snow.
Current conditions along Rt 70 in Pennsauken, NJ #Snow #SnowDay #Weather @6abc @6abcWeather pic.twitter.com/rziGrk3rq3— TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) January 7, 2022
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect in the following New Jersey counties: Atlantic; Camden; Cumberland; Eastern Monmouth; Gloucester; Northwestern Burlington; Ocean; Salem; Southeastern Burlington; Western Monmouth.
Plows are out on the boardwalk in Atlantic City 🎡 pic.twitter.com/wzT80ljL9D— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) January 7, 2022
Along the New Jersey coast and in southeastern Pennsylvania, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect due to the winter storm.
Icy snow falling right now on the AC boardwalk. Plows are making the rounds. pic.twitter.com/vgbUFPfVeD— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) January 7, 2022
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency on Thursday due to the storm.
The emergency declaration, which allows resources to be deployed throughout the state during the duration of the storm, went into effect at 10 p.m.
Murphy also said state offices will open at 11 a.m. for non-weather essential personnel.
A look at the roads as snow falls in Bellmawr. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/wFxmXZZBv0— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) January 7, 2022
"The anticipated winter storm is forecasted to bring significant snowfall statewide, with snowfall rates approaching 2 inches per hour in certain areas and heavy wind gusts," said Governor Murphy. "Residents should stay off the roads, remain vigilant, and follow all safety protocols."
In Atlantic City, road crews prepared for their second snow event in a week. Residents did, too.
"I feel like we just had it, and it's two days later and we're getting ready to get more snow. I guess we're playing catch up right now," said Ashley Mims of Atlantic City.
Monday's storm brought 13" to the Atlantic City International Airport -- that's more snow than the city saw in all of last winter.
City officials said Thursday they have been preparing for this storm since Monday.
"As we were dealing with our last storm several days ago, we were also preparing for another one that would hit us several days later," said Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans.
Atlantic City residents and visitors were asked to move their cars from major roads. Parking is free in the Wave Parking Garage until Saturday.
Ocean City picked up the highest snow total in our area on Monday with 14" of snow.
The roof of a dry cleaning business on Asbury Avenue collapsed under the weight of the snow.
City officials said crews were going to work overnight to prepare roads and plow this round of snow, encouraging residents to limit travel in the morning.
State officials said resources are ready to clear the roads, but still asked that drivers stay home.
"We spent the day reloading our salt domes, making sure there was material stretched across the state, and everyone will have the materials that they need. And we have coordinated with Pennsylvania on a commercial truck ban," said NJ DOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti.
Gutierrez-Scaccetti also said crews did not brine state roads Thursday, explaining that there was enough residual salt on the roads from the last storm.