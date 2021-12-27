Philadelphia International Airport expected to be busy through New Year weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Large travel numbers seen during the Christmas holiday weekend are expected to continue into the new year at the Philadelphia International Airport."I think people are trying to get back to some sense of normalcy even though there are some variants out there," said PHL spokesperson Heather Redfern.Sunday was expected to be the busiest travel day of the holiday season at the airport with more than 75,000 passengers.Another 73,000 is expected to travel through the airport Monday.PHL officials said passenger travel is up 60% from last year, but still down from 2019.The rapid spread of the omicron variant has some travelers taking precautions with some planning on taking tests before and after traveling.It's also expected to be busy on Tuesday and Wednesday with more than 70,000 travelers expected at the airport.Travelers should keep in mind that the economy parking lot remains closed. There are limited garage options on-site, so privately-owned lots off-site are another alternative.Passengers are encouraged to use ride share or be dropped off.